Pattie LeBoeuf Hebert, 61, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 7, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Francis De Sales Cemetery No. 2.

She is survived by her husband, Kim Hebert; daughters, Jenna Muilenburg (Thomas) and Paige Hebert; son, Zachary Hebert (Autumn); grandchildren, Connor, Kamie, Zaine, Jaxon, Kyson, Oaklynn, and one on the way; sister, Darlene Bergeron (Cleus); brother, Dwayne LeBoeuf (Tina); sisters-in-law, Evelyn Price, Suzette Galjour (Rip), and Peggy Daigle (Mark); and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald LeBoeuf and Patricia Thibodaux LeBoeuf; father and mother-in-law, Cleveland and Melva Hebert; nephew, Joey Ikner; brother-in-law, Danny Price; and numerous aunts and uncles.

For over the last 25 years, Pattie was the owner of Flower Gardens by Pattie, which was rewarded with multiple Gardens of the Month. She loved being around plants, people, and the outdoors; she loved her occupation. We would like to thank her clients for being good to her; she will miss you all. Would like to thank Gainer’s Southdown Gardens for not only treating her as a customer, but as a friend. She will be sadly missed by her family, friends, and to everyone she met along the way. She left behind many memories that we will cherish in our hearts; until we meet again.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.