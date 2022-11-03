Paul Anthony LeBlanc, Sr., 65, a native of Chauvin and a resident of Gray, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Funeral Services are pending at this time.

He is survived by his children, Brandy LeBlanc, Randy LeBlanc, Randall LeBlanc, Sr., and Tyler Gaudet; grandchildren, Abby, Randall, Jr., Heaven, Michael, Blake, McKayla, Imyree, Blaze, Dalton, and Kimma; siblings, Elie Blanchard, Sr., Richard LeBlanc (Susie), Michael LeBlanc (Elsie), Marilyn Picou (the late Milton, Sr.), Darlene Rodrigue (Ray), Olanda Saltzman (Rodney), and Arlene Ford (Aaron); and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his fur baby, Sally.

He was preceded in death by his son, Paul LeBlanc, Jr.; grandson, Phillip LeBlanc; parents, Luke LeBlanc, Jr. and Ruth Leonard Bourg; and siblings, David LeBlanc and Elgin LeBlanc.

Paul, Sr.’s passions was watching wrestling, his fur baby Sally, and spending time with his family and friends. He would devote his time towards helping others in need. He spent years as a Volunteer Firefighter for the Grenada, MS community, and was part of the Lion’s Club. Paul, Sr. will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him, but his family has comfort in knowing that he is resting in peace.

The family would like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice for their care and compassion, and they would also like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards funeral expenses by calling the main office.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.