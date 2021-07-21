Paul Billiot

November 27, 1953 – July 17, 2021

Paul M. Billiot, 67, a native of Dulac and resident of Houma, passed away on July 17, 2021.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 5pm to 9pm and Friday, July 23, 2021 from 9am to 11am at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. The Funeral Service will begin on Friday at 11am at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue, followed by the burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chauvin.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Billiot; daughter, Jaclyn M. Billiot; son, Edward J. Billiot (Tessa); step daughter, Christine Lirette; step son, Desire Lirette (Mindy); granddaughter, McKenzie Billiot; grandson, Sebastian Billiot; step grandson, Kyle Price; step granddaughter, Haley Ward; step great grandsons, Sage Olivier, Noah Dupre, and Syris Lirette; step great granddaughters, Aria Ward and Julia Fletcher; sisters, May Gregoire (Paul) and Bessie Billiot; brothers, Russell Billiot and Charlie Billiot.

He was preceded in death by his father, David C. Billiot; mother, Vivian M. Billiot; sister, Shirley Duthu; brothers, George Billiot and Jimmy D. Billiot; step son, Delvin J. Lirette Jr.; step granddaughter, Haven Lynn Seale.

He will be missed by family and all his friends at Frog’s Bar. He loved his family especially McKenzie, his granddaughter, who will be looking for her Paw-Paw everyday for him to come home.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.