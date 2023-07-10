Paul Cleveland Hebert, 71, died Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:31 AM. Born January 28, 1952 he was a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana and resident of Gonzales, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Ordoyne Funeral Home from 9:30 AM until 11:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 PM at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral with burial following in Saint Joseph Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Denise Landry Hebert; daughter, Corell Hebert Schilp and husband Dave of St. Louis, Missouri; son, Corey Hebert and wife Angelique of Hoover, AL; grandchildren, Jacob Hebert, Rylee Hebert, David Schilp, Andrea Schilp; siblings, Bessie Babin, Karen Steib.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Cleveland “Pip” Hebert and Bessie Himel Hebert; brothers, Ray Hebert and John Himel.

Paul was a member of the American Welding Society and a parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Gonzales. He enjoyed playing golf and was a member of Pelican Point. He loved working on home projects, exercising and maintenance.

The family would like to thank Compassus Hospice, the Ochsner Oncology Team, especially, Dr. Davis and nurse, Juliet for their care and compassion.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.