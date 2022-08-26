Paul Hebert

October 12, 1982 – August 23, 2022

Paul Claude Hebert, 39, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

He is survived by his father, Craig Hebert and wife, Lisa Schobel Hebert; mother, Lisa Waguespack and husband, Herman Waguespack Jr.; siblings, Christopher Hebert and Garrett Hebert; step-siblings, Matthew Waguespack and Angelle Waguespack Martinez; grandmother, Joan Hoffmann; uncles, Dr. Andrew Hoffmann III (Susan), Jeff Hoffmann (Karen), and Eric Hoffmann (Danny); and aunts, Jill Andrus (Daryl) and Marie Fanguy Hebert.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Claude J. Hebert, Mattie D. Hebert, Dr. Andrew Hoffmann Jr.; and uncle, Clayton J. Hebert.

Services are pending.