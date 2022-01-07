March 27, 1947 ~ January 4, 2022

Paul “Lightning” Williams, Jr., 74, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

A public viewing will be conducted from 12:30 p.m. until funeral time at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road, Houma, LA, 70360. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Thomas Williams; sons, Noel, Mark (Kim) and Paul Williams, III. (Patricia); daughters, Kim Smith (Broderick), Kesha Lewis (Alton), Gwendolyn Lyons, Lejuana Simmons (James), LaWanda and Okema Moses; twenty-six grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul, Sr. and Albertha Cooks Williams; siblings, Clarence Williams and Thelma Rogers.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.