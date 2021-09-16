Paul Scott

May 23, 1928 – September 16, 2021

Paul Essie Scott, age 93, passed away Thursday September 16, 2021.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Wednesday September 22, 2021 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Survived by son Michael J Scott, daughters Angelique Revoir (Steve), Sharon LeBlanc, brother Floyd Scott, sister Norma Bourgeois, 5 grandchildren Brandy Scott, Tony Lirette, Tori Revoir, Gavin LeBlanc, Hannah LeBlanc, 4 great grandchildren Erika Baudoin, Lorin Lirette, Erin Baudoin, Elise Lirette.

Preceded in death by his wife Rhea Boudreaux Scott, parents Paul Kye Scott and Angelique Darcey Scott, brothers Harry Scott Sr, Alvin Scott Sr, Irvin Scott, Carroll Scott, sister Pearl Scott Stoufflet, daughter in law Constance Scott.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Paul Essie Scott.