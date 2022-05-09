February 17, 1953 – May 7, 2022

Paul “T-June” Foret, age 69, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Paul was born in New Orleans and a longtime resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation from the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

T-June is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Virgie Parfait Foret; children, Tonya Foret (Leon Veal), Tony Foret (Casey Foret), Lizzy Mallard (Bobby Mallard); grandchildren, Lindsey and Emily, Alayna and Payton, Logan and Graysin, and Kylah; great-grandchildren, Xaine, Zayden, and Cameron; brothers, Richard, Randy, Tommy and Douglas Foret; sisters, Susan Dennis and Brenda Sons. T-June is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.

T-June is preceded in death by his father, Paul Dewey Foret, Sr.; mother, Mary Ann “Mae Mae” Foret and companion, Charles LeBlanc; brother, Renee Foret.

T-June was a loving family man and loved them with his whole heart. He was a truck driver for ACME Trucking for 25 years, but his passion was trawling or in T-June’s words “shrimping”. He enjoyed vacationing in Panama City Beach, Florida and Branson, Missouri. He loved to cook and knew he was the best and anyone who visited him was always welcomed to eat. T-June loved many but overall, his grandchildren had his heart. He leaves this world behind to be reunited with his family who passed before him. T-June is now welcomed into God’s Kingdom and now rests in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

