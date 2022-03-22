Paula Broussard

March 26, 1946 – March 18, 2022

Paula Goff Broussard, 75, a native of Harvey, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on March 18, 2022.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 4:00 pm until 8:00pm. Visitation will continue on Monday, March 21, 2022 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux from 8:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Rickey Broussard; son, Damon (Andrea) Stentz; daughters, Catrelle (Charles) Sonnier, Stephanie (Garrett) Manuel, and Tiffany (Dax) Douet; brother, Paul (Lucy) Goff Jr.; grandchildren, Dylan and Addison Stentz, Cambrie and Carlin Sonnier, Jaxon and Chloe’ Manuel, Abigail, Anna Grace, and Ridge Douet.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Goff Sr. and Mazie B. Goff.

Paula was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and member of the community. As a young adult, she was a member of the Jaycee Janes service organization. She served on the board of Catholic Charities for 20 years, and served her church as a Eucharistic minister and Jacob’s Ladder member. She was an administrative assistant at Nicholls State University for 25 years, for which she received the Raymon Labat and Charles Dunbar awards for her exceptional civil service. Later in life, she was made an honorary member of the Phi Mu sorority and served in the prison inmate ministry at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center. She was passionate with her faith. She was also an avid tennis player. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family, but she goes to meet her beloved pet Shih-Tzu Tally in heaven. We love you, Mimi.