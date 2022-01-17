Paula Chouest Blanton

February 19, 1945 – January 11, 2022

Paula Ann Chouest Blanton, 76, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 3:04pm. Paula was a native of Houma, LA and a resident of Thibodaux, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to a graveside service on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 1:00pm at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church Cemetery in Houma, LA.

Paula is survived by her brother, Robert “Bozo” Chouest and wife Marion; sister, Donna Boudreaux and husband Howard; Patricia Buller and husband Charles; Pamela Ledet; Genny Trahan and husband Harvey; and step-brother, Anthony Gary and companion Chris.

Paula is preceded in passing by her first loving husband, McLemore McDonald Sr.; second loving husband, Melvin Blanton; parents, Anthony Paul Chouest and Lena Chouest; son, Richard McDonald; brother, Errol Chouest; brother-in-law, Duvall Ledet Jr.

Paula was a wonder caregiver who took care of many of her family. She was proud to be a Dietary Manager at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, TN. She was well liked by her family and friends. She had a heart of gold and helped anybody in need. Paula was a faithful Christian who read her Scripture and Bible daily.

She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.

The family would like to thank the entire staff of Thibodaux Health Care Center for their love and support through her stay.