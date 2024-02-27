Paula “Polly” Carmouche Hebert, age 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 24, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Lebeau, La., and long-time resident of Houma, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Louis Catholic Church, 2226 Bayou Blue Road, Houma, La., on Thursday, February 29, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. A rosary will be said at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Polly is survived by her children, Craig Hebert (Patricia), Stacy Larmeu (Mark Sr.), Shana Breaux (Gary); grandchildren, Tyler Hebert, Mark and Gus Larmeu, Joshua, Nicholas and Daniel Breaux; 7 great grandchildren, Liam, Ella, Atlas, Mila Larmeu, Zaden Laverne and Elijah Larmeu, Eli Breaux; sisters, Rita Marascalco, Camille Clausen, Augustine Hebert.

Polly is preceded in death by her husband, Lionel D. J. Hebert; grandson, Timothy Joseph Hebert; great-grandson, Kohen Thomas Larmeu; parents, Auguste Joseph Carmouche and Sena Waits Carmouche; brother, Philip Carmouche; sisters, Justine Hall, and Gussie Caillouet.

Our gentle mother, Polly, has been reunited with Lionel, her beloved childhood sweetheart and spouse of 59 years. Their children and grandchildren were their greatest joys, and Polly treasured creating and sharing good times with them above all else. Together, she and Lionel enjoyed family, music, cooking, travel, gardening, reading, and nature. She will be dearly loved and missed in our hearts every day.

“And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.” 1 Corinthians 13:13