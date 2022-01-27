Pauline Hebert

October 01, 1942 – January 26, 2022

Pauline Joan Matherne Hebert, age 79, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. She was a native of Houma and a resident of Theriot, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in St. Francis de Sales #2 Cemetery.

Pauline is survived by her sons, Jason P. Hebert, and Brian J. Hebert and wife, Maria; daughters, Melissa H. Bergeron and husband, Keith, and Deanna H. DeHart and husband, James; brother, Richard N. Matherne and wife, Cassie; grandchildren, Nicole B. Dunning and husband, Kyle, Jennifer K. Bergeron and companion, John Robichaux, James R. DeHart Jr. and wife, Lauren, Austin A. Hebert, and Alexis A. Hebert; and 5 great-grandchildren.

Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Alex Hebert, Jr.; parents, Rouby James and Pearl Pauline Neal Matherne; brother, James Matherne and wife, Freda; sister, Evelyn M. Guidry Ledet and husbands, Oran Guidry and Aljean Ledet.

Pauline was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She was a retired Admissions Supervisor at Chabert Medical Center, where she worked for 12 Years. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, volunteering at the Dularge Recreation Center’s Senior Luncheons, and spending time with family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all whose hearts she touched.

