Pauline Marie Aycock Guidry, age 86, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023. She was a longtime resident of Houma and a current resident of Sugar Land, Texas.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Francis de Sales on Saturday, January 28, 2023, with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. Rosary and eulogy will precede Mass. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Pauline is survived by her daughter, Christine Guidry Bergeron and husband Richard of Houma, LA, sons Glen Guidry and wife Stephanie Talbot Guidry of Sugar Land, TX, Stephen Guidry and wife Mary Kay Bordelon Guidry of Conroe, TX and Kerry Guidry and wife Kimberly Smith Guidry of Katy, TX;. She was also survived by eleven grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren; brothers, Charles Basil and Myron Aycock.

Pauline is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Arlen Paul Guidry; parents, Henry and Pauline “Pearl Frisella Aycock; brothers, Albert, Bennet, and Michael Aycock; sisters, Emily Aycock Fanguy and Janice Aycock Leonard.

Pauline was a loving and kind mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend to many. Her faith, praying her daily rosary and support of family sustained her. She was a lifelong parishioner and attended St. Francis de Sales. The next love of her life were her Tigers- either LSU or Terrebonne and was an active Booster Club supporter. She was an avid reader, sports fan and loved attending theatre performances. She particularly enjoyed watching tennis and college football. Pauline also took pride in her fitness routine and could be found many morning at Allie’s on Point Street. Pauline obtained her Master’s in Education + 30 hours from Nicholls State and was a blessing to many as she retired as a teacher in Terrebonne Parish, having taught History, Geography, and Civics for 25 years. Pauline leaves this world behind after touching the many lives of family, friends, and students. May her legacy live on to those who loved her. She is now reunited with her family and was welcomed into the heavens above to live an eternal life with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. The family would like to thank everyone for the abundance of love and prayers at this time.

