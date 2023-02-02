Pearl Marie Leonard

Pearl Marie Hebert Leonard, 96, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 2:18pm. Pearl was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Pearl is survived by her loving family; her children, Linda LeCompte, and George Leonard Jr. and wife Angie; grandchildren, Patty Authement and husband Troy, Clay LeCompte Jr. and wife Elizabeth; step-grandchildren, Gencie White and husband Billy, Kennon Lottinger; great-grandchildren, Courtney Authement, Ryan Authement, Breanna LeCompte, and Morgan LeCompte; step-great grandchild, Benjamin White; great-great grandson, Elijah Wilkes, Jr.; great-great granddaughter on-the-way, Bryleigh James; and one sister, Rita Hebert Bernard.

Pearl is preceded in passing by her husband, George Leonard Sr.; parents, Lodgar and Nita Rhodes Hebert; brother-in-law, Brice Bernard; son-in-law, C. J. LeCompte, Sr.; and step-great grandson, Joshua Redmond.

Pearl loved to go camping and spend time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed watching the news and catching up on current events.

Pearl was a caring and gentle caregiver to many of her relatives and friends in their times of need.

Services pending at this time.

