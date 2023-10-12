Pearl Percle Ordoyne, 91, passed away on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:05 AM. Born December 18, 1931 she was a native and resident of Chackbay, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Monday, October 16, 2023 from 9:00 AM until service time at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Tina Constant; sons, Riley Ordoyne (Carla), Monty Ordoyne (Paulette); grandchildren, Vicky Ordoyne McDill, Casey Ordoyne, Telly Ordoyne, D.J. Constant, Derek Constant; great grandchildren, Tanner Davis, Taylor Ordoyne, Madison Ordoyne; brother, Harold Percle (Eunice).

She is preceded in death by her husband, Duly Ordoyne; father, Robert Percle; mother, Inez Chiasson Rodrigue; siblings, Stanley Percle, Elsie Becnel.

She loved to cook, work in the yard and spend time with her family. She was a loving a mother, grandmother, sister, wife and friend.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. Catherine’s Hospice for their compassion and care.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Pearl Percle Ordoyne, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.