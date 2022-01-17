August 11, 1937 – January 14, 2022

Pearl R. Shultis, 84, a native and resident of Houma, gained her angel wings on Friday, January 14, 2022.

Memorial Services are pending at this time.

She is survived by her son, Paul J. Shultis (Eric Hebert); daughter, Cathy Fitch; sisters, Barbara Marchand, Jeannie Molaison, Helen Wolfertz, and Nancy Smith; brother, Larry Robichaux; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Stanley Shultis and Samuel Ruffin; parents, Clayon and Hilda Robichaux; brothers, Wiley Robichaux and Andrew Robichaux; son-in-law, William “Dee” Fitch; and grandson, John Gautreaux.

