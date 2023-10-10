Peddy Joseph Simon, 87, passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 9:40 AM. Born February 19, 1936 he was a native and resident of Vacherie, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 12, 2023 from 11:00 AM until service time at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1:00 PM at the church with burial following at the church cemetery.

He is survived by wife of 66 years, Rita Hymel Simon; children, Monica Simon Adams (Richard Adams, Jr.), Todd Simon (Maria Plaisance Simon), Trevor Simon (Mary Gravois), Myra Simon Verdin (Scott Verdin); grandchildren, Joshua, Kyle, and Kerry Adams, Benjamin and Mary Simon, Trevor Simon, Jr., Bo and Mya Verdin; great grandchildren, Dominique, Mason and Riley Adams, Aiden and Cadence Simon; sister, Alida Simon Landry.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Isabelle Simon; grandchildren, Quinn Verdin and Courtney Simon.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a longtime member of the Vacherie Deer Hunting Club.

The family would like to thank the staffs of Lafourche home for the Aged, St. Joseph Hospice and Family Doctor Clinic for their care and compassion.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.