Peggy B Lassere

October 22, 1941 – August 15, 2022

Peggy Boudreaux Lassere, 80, a resident of Schriever, Louisiana passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy L. Becnel; son, Kerry Lassere; sister, Ramona B. Gautreaux; 6 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald “Tiger” Lassere; parents, Irvin and June Boudreaux; brothers, Irvin Boudreaux Jr. and Autry Boudreaux Sr.

A graveside service will be held in her honor for family and friends at a later date.