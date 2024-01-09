Peggy Hebert Oncale, age 71, a resident and native of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully at her home on January 6, 2024 after a lengthy illness. Peggy was born in Thibodaux on March 20, 1952 to Emile Hebert, Sr. and AnnaLee Hebert. She married George Oncale, Jr. of Fayetteville, NC on January 5, 1973 in Thibodaux.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 12, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at Saint Genevieve Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

Peggy was known for her love and dedication to her family. She is survived by her husband, George Taylor Oncale, Jr; children, Shawn Oncale (Jaime), and Shelly Oncale (Satina); siblings Emile Hebert (Vicki), Bruce Hebert, Jeff Hebert, Mary Jane Zeringue (Steve) and Chris Hebert (Angela); grandchildren, Payton Powell, Kade Babin, Aaron Powell, Jacob Oncale and Brandt Oncale; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Emile Hebert, Sr. and AnnaLee Hebert; and sisters-in-law, Cheryl Hebert and Bonnie Hebert.

Peggy worked for what is now Regions Bank for over 20 years. She adored everyone she worked with. Peggy was a proud member of the St. Genevieve Catholic Church Choir. She enjoyed exercising, dancing, shopping and loved spending quality time with her family more than anything.

Peggy will always be remembered for her kindness, selflessness, warm smile, and most of all her faith and love for our Lord.

Online condolences can be given on her memorial page at www.ordoynefunerals.com. Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.