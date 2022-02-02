Peggy Porche Bergeron

February 2, 2022
February 2, 2022

June 20, 1949 – January 30, 2022

Peggy Porche Bergeron, 72, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on January 30, 2022.



Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, February 4, 2022 from 8:30am to 10:30am, with the Memorial Service to start at 10:30am, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. A private burial will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Rene Bergeron; children, Tara Hebert and Scott Hebert, Cary Bergeron and girlfriend Patricia Tipton; daughter in law, Laura Bergeron; grandchildren, Brennan Burrell and girlfriend Jessica Clayton, Bryce Bergeron, Mallory Bergeron, and Brooke Hebert; siblings, Ricky Porche and Dave Jumonville, Gale Pellegrin, Denise Stewart and Andrew Stewart.

She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Kaitlynn Rene Bergeron; parents, Elsey and Rita Mae Porche; siblings, Kenneth Porche, and Dale Porche; sister in law, Marcia Porche.



She was a beloved mother, grandmother, wife, and friend to many.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

