Peggy Vaccaro

November 21, 1942 – April 17, 2021

Peggy Daigle Vaccaro, age 78, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021 after a brief illness in the company of her loving family and friends. She was a longtime resident of Houma.

Peggy is survived by her children, Paul Vaccaro Jr. and wife Penny Vaccaro, Michael Vaccaro and wife Sally Vaccaro, Gina Vaccaro and husband Anthony Barnes; grandchildren, Andrew, Gabriella, Laurel, and Catherine Vaccaro.

Peggy is preceded in death by her husband Paul Gerald Vaccaro; parents, Irving and Odessa Daigle; siblings, Sammy and Ronnie Daigle.

Peggy was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and teacher to many in Terrebonne parish. As a teacher in the Terrebonne parish school system, she spent most of her time at South Terrebonne and H.L. Bourgeois High School, having taught special education, speech, physical education, and serving as sponsor for multiple clubs and athletic activities. Keeping in touch with her many students even after retirement was a frequent activity, and she was always willing to offer advice and guidance. As a resident of Houma-Terrebonne, she enjoyed the many benefits of the community including music, festivals, theater, local sporting events, as well as the culinary bounty of the region. Peggy was avid in tracking the activities and career paths of her children and grandchildren, frequently traveling long distances to participate.

During her time residing at the Homestead Assisted Living facility, she became the attentive caregiver to a collection of back patio flowering plants having recently established an elevated planter with the help of her loving friends.

Peggy’s family would like to thank the staff at The Homestead and her many friends for caring and assisting her over the last several years.

A Celebration of Peggy’s Life will take place at a later date.

