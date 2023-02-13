Penny Triche Lawson, 48, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 10:00 am till 12:00 pm, with Eulogies at 11:00 am.

She is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Jason Lawson; son, Dustin Lawson; mother, Linda Triche; brothers, Joseph Triche (Kirby Solet) and Lucas Lawson; sisters, Jo Ann Triche and Evelyn Lawson; and many extended family members and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Shawn Lawson; and father, Joseph W. Triche, Sr.

Penny will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. She was a local DJ for Magic Mobile DJ. Penny was the type of person who would bring laughter and joy through her music and her beautiful smile. She will be loved and missed by her friends and family.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Journey Hospice for their care and compassion. Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.