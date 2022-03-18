September 28, 1943 – March 13, 2022

Percy James Benoit, Jr., age 78, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Percy was a longtime resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home on Thursday, March 17, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A Celebration of his Life will begin at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Percy is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Nancy Larpenter Benoit; daughter, Bonnie Lavignette and husband Lance; sons, Bernie Benoit and wife Selena, Tommy Benoit and wife Crystal; ex son-in-law, Randall Toups; grandchildren, Tiffany LeBlanc, Michael Toups, Matthew Toups, Jonathan Benoit, David Benoit, Bailey Benoit, Lola Benoit; great grandchildren, Blakely LeBlanc, Presley LeBlanc, and Jonathan Toups.

Percy is preceded by his parents, Percy James Benoit, Sr. and Alice Gros Benoit; sister, Mary Lee Authement; paternal grandparents, Jack and Rebecca LeCompte Benoit; maternal grandparents, Walta and Ernestine Blanchard Gros; great granddaughter, Anna Toups.

Percy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He loved his family dearly and leaves a beautiful legacy behind. He was a parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church, past member and president of Bayou Cane Volunteer Fire Department, 12-year member with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, member of Gold Wing Road Rider Association, past member of Deep South Auto Association, Owner and Operator of Benoit’s Repair Service. He was also a graduate of H.L. Bourgeois High School and L.E. Fletcher Technical Community College.

The family would like to give special thanks to Haydel Memorial Hopsice especially Eva Fitch and Christy Griffin for their love and care.

