Percy Johnson

But when he who had set me apart, before I was born, and who called me by his grace.

Galatians 1:15

Percy Ray Johnson, 59, died on June 14, 2022, at 7:57 PM. Services will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Ordoyne Funeral Home.

He was born on Friday, December 7, 1962, to Loudeal Burise Johnson and John Johnson Sr. In Independence, La. Percy was baptized at an early age by Rev. Francis Williams at Beckham Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church In Velma La. Percy went to school in Independence La. He also received his GED.

In 2000 Percy met his significant other Betty Pitts in Baton Rouge La. Later they move to Thibodaux La. Percy helped raised three young men that became his sons, Christopher Pitts (Tonya) of Houma LA, David “Coco” Pitts (Nicole) of Houma LA, and Tyrone Pitts (Tasha) of Thibodaux LA.

Percy worked for Nick Martinolich moving houses and he also did landscaping and detailing cars.

Percy was preceded in death by his parents, John Johnson, Sr. and Loudeal Burise Johnson; two sisters, Brenda Joyce Johnson and Abigail Johnson Brown; one brother, Reginald Renard Johnson; two brothers in-Laws, Robert Brown, Jr. and Josh Davis.

Percy leaves to cherish precious memories, two sisters, Joan Davis of Springfield, LA and Betty Simmons (John) of Independence, LA; two brothers, John Johnson Jr. of Alabama and Joshua (Atasa) of Taiwan.

Percy leaves fifteen grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, and other cousins and relatives. He also leaves to cherish his memories, his two best friends, Andre Dalton and Steve Burise & other great friends.

A Special thanks to Betty Pitts, Christopher, Tonya, Tyrone, and David Pitts for your love of Percy. Your care, your kindness, and your compassion for our brother. We the family are forever grateful and appreciative from the bottom of our hearts.

Honorary Pallbearers will be:

John Johnson Jr. Christopher Pitts

Joshua Johnson. David Pitts

John Simmons. Tyrone Pitts

A tribute to our brother:

Ray, we love you but God loved you best.

We will truly miss you.

Your phone calls, your trash talk, you politics no one wanted to hear, your calls just to say hello and that you loved us.

You don’t have to worry or go through stress and pain any more, you can now take your rest. Even through you are gone from this side of the earth you will never die because you will always be in our hearts.

Love and miss you too.

The two old gals

Joan Davis and Betty Simmons