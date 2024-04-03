Percy Paul Champagne, 93, a native of Chauvin and resident of Gray, passed away on March 30, 2024.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 4, 2024 from 9am to 11am, with the Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11am, at St. Louis Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Louis Cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Michael James Champagne; and sister, Thelma Authement.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Labit Champagne; son, Michael J. Champagne; infant daughter; parents, Louis and Clara “Carrie” Champagne; brother, Ray Champagne; sister, Bernice Theriot, Bertha Guidroz; step mother, Lucretia Champagne.

Percy was a U.S. Marine Veteran and a religious man. He worked at Bayou Blue Elementary School for many years but was a carpenter by trade. Percy enjoyed playing music, crabbing, hunting, and fishing. Above all else, he loved his family. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.