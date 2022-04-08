Percy Thomas Cortez

April 21, 1931 – April 5, 2022

Percy Cortez, 90, a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on April 5, 2022.

Services will be held Tuesday April 12, 2022, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Kraemer. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am with the service starting at 11:00am followed by The Mass of Christian Burial.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Vim Larousse Cortez; sons, Farrell T. (Mona) Cortez, and Craig A. (Gwendolyn) Cortez, Sr.; daughter, Gwendolyn Cortez Loupe; sister, Almarine Cortez Falgoust; 6 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Rosalie Kraemer Cortez; brothers, Nicholas, Philip, Antoine, Lawrence, Nelson Sr., Leon Sr., and Calise Cortez; sisters, Corinne Cortez, and Dorothy T-Tae Cortez Granier; grandson, Dylan Cortez, son in law, Carl Mickey Loupe

Percy proudly served in the United States Army. He retired from Avondale Shipyard. He enjoyed watching his grandkids play sports and spending time with his family. He loved watching old westerns, sports and listening to old country music. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.