Perrell Joseph Smith

Perrell “Uncle Pee” Joseph Smith, 33, a native and resident of Houma, LA passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 8:00AM until funeral time at 10:00AM at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at Christ Baptist Cemetery.

He is survived by his father, Perrell Joseph Keller and mother, Gail Marie Smith. Godmother, Linda Brumfield and godchildren, Kingston Johnson and Jardae Watkins. Sisters, Shantelle Smith, Waneisha Smith and Thiesha Reed.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Rontrell Smith.