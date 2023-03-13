Perry James Lirette, 64, a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away on March 8, 2023.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 14, 2023 from 9am to 11am, with the Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Angela Lirette; sons, Tracey Lirette, Travis Lirette and wife Lee Ann, and Tyler Lirette and fiancé Kayla Burnley; grandchildren, Hunter Lirette, Ashley Lirette, Taylor Pritchard, Kailey Lirette, Dylan Lirette, Catharine Lirette, Katie Lirette, Destiny Chavez, Kameron Lirette, Chanse Lirette, Zoey Lirette, Gemma Lirette, and Alayla Smith ; 8 great grandchildren; Ashley and Deanna Lirette; brother, Dale Lirette Sr.; sisters, Christy Fanguy and Mona Lirette.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Nathan Palmer; Godchild, Dale Lirette Jr.; sister in law, Angel Domangue; and his grandparents.

Perry was a hard working man who also enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and spending time with his family. He made sure to make time to talk to his grandchildren on the phone as much as he could. He also enjoyed watching sports especially his favorite teams, LSU and the SAINTS. Perry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who was especially proud of his boys. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.