January 6, 1948 – June 7, 2022

Perry John Vice, 74, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later time.

He is survived by his son, Scott M. Vice (Maria); granddaughter, Macy Vice; sisters, Myrna LeCompte, Sharon Bergeron (Eddie), and Jamie Weeks (Russell); former wife, Barbara Johnson Vice; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Minor Vice; companion, Carlotta Bergeron; and brother-in-law, Douglas “Turkey” LeCompte.

Perry will forever be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and companion. He would always be found at his camp, where he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. Perry will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

