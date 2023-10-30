Perry Paul Martin, 65, a native of Galliano, LA and resident of New Orleans, LA, passed away on Tuesday, October 10th, 2023 at 2:10pm.

Family and friends are invited to a public memorial and celebration of life at Chauvin Funeral Home on Thursday, November 2nd, 2023 from 4:00pm until service time. Ministry services will begin at 7:00pm at Chauvin Funeral Home with services concluding afterwards. Burial will take place at a later date.

Perry is survived by his loving daughter, Kaitlynn Edwards (Samuel); sister, Lisa Martin; sister-in-law, Tammy Martin; grandchildren, Trinity Edwards and Karmen Oldbear; nephew, Hal Martin (Ali); nieces Katelyn Guidry (Gary), Camille Richard and great niece, Laurel Martin as well as a multitude of friends and admirers.

Perry is preceded in passing by his parents, Leroy and Dorothy Martin and brother, Michael H. Martin.

Perry was a luminary in the arts and entertainment world of New Orleans and beyond. His brilliance shone brightly despite the shadows of visual impairment that he faced throughout his extraordinary journey. Perry’s life was a testament to resilience, creativity and an unwavering love for the arts. His indomitable spirit and incredible talent propelled him through a remarkable career in theatre, where his unique perspective and profound creativity found its truest expression. Despite his eyesight challenge, Perry had true vision, using his remaining senses to perceive the beauty of the world and translate it into art, captivating audiences with his immense talent, wit and humor. Mr. Martin was not only a brilliant theatre director and a pioneer in the arts but a visionary with deep commitment to promoting and showcasing the culture of the south, especially Louisiana. His memory lives on in the hearts of all who were fortunate to know him and witness the magic that he created through his art.