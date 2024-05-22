Perry Paul Terrebonne, 72, a native of Raceland, Louisiana, and longtime resident of Houma, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2024.Family and friends are invited to a visitation in his honor on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 8:00 a.m. until a Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. Burial to immediately follow at St. Louis Cemetery.

Perry is survived by his children, Todd Terrebonne and wife Ranie and Chantelle Terrebonne; and furbaby, Belle Gracie.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Grace Terrebonne; parents, Herbert and Nermy Collins; daughter, Rebekah Rae; brother, John Terrebonne; daughter-in-law, Dawn Terrebonne; and furbaby, Bugsy.

Throughout his life, Perry found joy in simple pleasures – from his love of music, with a special affection for The Beatles, Doobie Brothers, and The Eagles, to his passion for playing cards with friends. Beyond his professional dedication to offshore platform construction, Perry also enjoyed woodworking and crocheting in his free time with Grace.

A man of great work ethic and unwavering dedication, Perry will be remembered fondly by all who knew him. His zest for life and commitment to his craft inspired those around him. His legacy lives on in the hearts of his family and friends.

In this time of reflection, let us remember Perry for his kindness, his love for his family, and his unwavering spirit. May his soul rest in eternal peace.