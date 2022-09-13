April 06, 1964 – September 13, 2022

Pete Anthony Tatum, Sr.,58, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Pete was a native and lifelong resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at a later date in Dauphine Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Terrebonne Memorial Cemetery.

Pete is survived by his loving wife, Shelly Tatum; sons, Pete Tatum, Jr., Joshua Cyphers (Kayla), Chance Boudreaux, and Cody Boudreaux (Hailey); daughters, Blaire Callais and Jade Boudreaux; sister, Lori Pennison (Barry); brother, Tommy Tatum (Dawn); and grandchildren, Ian Tatum, Ethan Tatum, Brenton, Jackson, Emmalyn, Carter, Cailey, and Everly.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Luke and Marie Tatum; and brother, Heath Tatum.

Pete loved to spend time with his family, whether they were out fishing, deer hunting, or ride motorcycles. His family will forever remember him as someone who enjoyed life and made the most out of every single day. Pete was a very selfless man and always put the needs of others before his own. To be loved by Pete, was to be loved by every ounce of his being. Pete will be loved and missed like crazy by all those who had the honor to know him.