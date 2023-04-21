Peter Fritz, 86, a native of Bremen, Germany and a resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana, gained his wings on Monday, April 17, 2023.

He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Nelly Janz Fritz; sons, Christoph Bajewski and Stefan Fritz and wife Rosie; grandchild, Christiano Bajewski; siblings, Claus Fritz and his family, and Hans Rudolf Fritz.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Johannes Fritz and Julie Fritz.

Peter will forever be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and dear friend. He enjoyed gardening, soccer, and photography, as well as enjoying culinary delights. Peter will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later time. Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.