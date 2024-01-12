Peter Thompson, 66, a resident of Houma, LA passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Chateau Terrebonne Care Center in Houma, LA.

He is survived by his daughter, Chelsea Bishop, one brother, Ray Thompson, four sisters, Janette T.(Samuel) Small, Ann T. (Roy) Jackson, Malissa Thompson and Rosie T. Little, three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Elsie Thompson, Jr. his son, Peter “PJ” Thompson, Jr., three brothers, Johnny Thompson, Terry Thompson, Sr. and Arthur “Buddy” Thompson, III.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Peter Thompson, Sr., please visit our Tree Store.