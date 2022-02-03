December 6, 1942 – February 2, 2022

Peter Wilfred Broussard, 79, a native and resident of Houma, died at 12:32 P.M. on Tuesday, February 01, 2022.

Visitation will be Monday, February 7, 2022, from 9:00 A.M. until funeral time at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral. Mass will begin at 12:00 noon with burial in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.

He is survived by his beloved wife of forty-eight years Carol “Boo” Blanchard Broussard; his two sons Louis “Louie” Charles Broussard and companion Gwen Doucet and Peter “Petey” W. Broussard, Jr. and wife Barbie; his daughter Allyson “Ally” Broussard Frederiksen and husband Alfred “Al”; his grandsons Braden “Perry” Broussard and wife Maegan, Brennan Broussard, Parker Broussard and wife Zoe, and Peyton Broussard and his companion Ally; his granddaughters Amelie Hebert Moore and husband Michael, Alexandra “Alex” Frederiksen Bergeron and husband Chris, and Julia Mae Frederiksen; his seven great-grandchildren Tyler and Layla Bergeron, Lucas “Luke” and Avery Broussard, David, Marisa, and Leo Moore,—all of whom called him “Pops.”

Peter loved being around “The Unit,” which, besides his children , included Todd Chauvin and his sons Nicholas and Kaden; Charmaine Chauvin Kraemer and husband Shad and her daughters Madelyn “Maddy” and fiancé Gavin Pitre and Lillian “Lilly” Grace Pitre; and Erika Chauvin and her daughter Olivia “Livi.” He is also survived by one sister Margaret Faye “Sissy” Freeman and husband Ronald of Houma; two brothers David Broussard and John Broussard and wife Susan of Baton Rouge, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents former Houma Mayor G. Leslie Broussard and Mae Bourgeois Broussard; his maternal grandparents former Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Peter G. Bourgeois, Sr., and Elizida “Lizzie” Barilleaux Bourgeois, his paternal grandparents George Wilfred Broussard and Lena Marson Broussard; and his brothers George Leslie Broussard, Richard Broussard (Osie), and Michael Broussard (Chris.) He was also preceded in death by his former wife and mother of his children Linda Lapeyrouse Chauvin.

He was a 1960 graduate of St. Francis de Sales Boys School and a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was an appliance technician for close to fifty years, and his clients spanned four generations. He was an avid fisherman and a certified charter boat guide with an unquenchable thirst for life. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family—especially his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren at the Boo II Camp in Indian Ridge.

The family would like to express thanks and appreciation for the loving care Peter received from the nurses and staff at Terrebonne General—especially to Dr. Russell Henry and the many hospitalists and specialists he encountered during his stay.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation (T2T.org,) St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Wounded Warrior Project, or a charity of your choice.