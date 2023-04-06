Philip August Brieden, Jr., 76, a native of Houma and a resident of Grand Isle and Thibodaux, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 10:00 am until the Memorial Service at 12:00 pm.

He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Jane Coulon Brieden; children, Desiree’ B. Cortez, Mary Helen Brieden, Gregory Williams (Jill), Constance Amedee (Wayne), and Stephanie Gautreaux (Wayne); grandchildren, Katherine “Katie” B. Cooper, Phillip “Ezra” Cortez, Jared Williams (Kelsey), Brandon Williams (Michaela), Cameron Gautreaux, Bryce Amedee, Jack Gautreaux, Brandee Kee, Wayne Amedee, Jr., Joanie Dean, and John Amedee; great-grandchildren, Aubrie, Addilyn, and Levi; siblings, Phylles B. Lagarde and Michael Lee Brieden, Sr. (Sarah “Marie”); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jane Blalock Brieden; parents, Bernice Sorrells Brieden and Philip August Brieden; and brother-in-law, James Lagarde.

Philip will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and a dear friend. He served in the United States Army during The Vietnam War. He retired from L.O.O.P. after 30 years of employment. Philip enjoyed many hobbies such as rock hounding, gem stones, CB operating, and loved to travel with his wife. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Ochsner St. Charles Infusion Center, as well as the nurses and caregivers at Haydel Memorial Hospice for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards The American Cancer Society in Philip’s memory. Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.