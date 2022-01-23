Philip Fonseca

Philip John Fonseca, age 69, passed away Wednesday January 19, 2022. He was a native and longtime resident of Houma.

A private service will be held by the family at a later date.

Philip is survived by his brother, David and wife Dina; sister, Wendy Fonseca; sister in law, Donna Babin Fonseca; brother in law, Gilbert Landry; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Philip is preceded in death by his parents, Sergen Fonseca and Elvia Robotham Fonseca; sister, Elvia Mary Fonseca Landry; brothers, Mark and Peter Fonseca.

Philip loved woodwork and made countless beautiful pieces throughout his years. He also enjoyed relaxing by the fire and spending time with family and friends. He will be dearly missed never forgotten.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Philip John Fonseca.