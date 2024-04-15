Philip Frank Gugliuzza, 85, died Thursday, April 11, 2024 at 8:11 AM. Born April 30,1938 he was a native of Hammond, Louisiana and current resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at Saint Louis Cathedral in New Orleans. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 PM at the church. Burial will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his niece, Melissa “Missy” Anderson (Richard “Ricky”), great nephews, Brandon Palmisano and Cameron Palmisano; great great nephew, Dominic Vincent Palmisano.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Vincent James Gugliuzza and Mary Calabrese Gugliuzza; sister, Mary Margaret Millet; brother, Vincent Gugliuzza, Jr.

Mr. Phil was the Executive Director for the Louisiana Association of Student Councils (LASC), a position he held proudly and enthusiastically for over 50 years. He was also the former District Administrator of the LaMissTenn district of Key Club International for many years. He began his career after graduating from Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond as an educator, shaping the lives of high school students. One of his most treasured accomplishments was being one of the original teachers and activity directors of the opening of the former Grace King High School in Metairie. He went on to work at the district office of Jefferson Parish Schools. He was a world renowned youth leadership keynote speaker, speaking in all 50 states several times over as well as 27 foreign countries. Some of his recurring appearances included Catapult Leadership Society in Nova Scotia, Canada, Village Camps throughout Europe, and the events hosted by National Student Council, where he conducting his famous candle lighting ceremony for 33 years.

He was a former president of the National Association of State Student Council Executive Directors (NASSCED). He was the recipient of the coveted National Association for Student Activities Earl Reum Award. He was an active member of the Southern Association of Student Councils (SASC) and served several terms as the Western Advisor. He took pride in his dedication of service to his community. He was a proud lifelong member of Kiwanis International and a member of the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department, as part of Home, Hook, and Ladder Fire Company.

He delighted in receiving personal messages from people whose lives he touched throughout his life. Each message was either read by him personally or read to him when was unable. He heard and appreciated every word, every phone call, and every visit.

Even with his titles and accomplishments, what made Mr. Phil happiest was working with his friends and student leaders; those same student leaders who would later go on to become his friends. This remarkable man inspired so many people to accomplish the successes they have today. Mr. Phil created, fostered and mentored so many who now consider him more than a friend but part of their family. His work produced the meeting of spouses, business partners and friends which have lasted a lifetime. He was most proud of the legacy he left behind and that legacy was people. “For you are you and we are we, together now so shall it be.”

On behalf of the family, they would like to thank Hope Healthcare and Hospice Bayou Country for their loving, compassionate, and diligent care of Mr. Phil at the end of his life. They would also like to thank everyone for their outpouring of love, generosity, and kind words through this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the The Philip Gugliuzza Foundation Trust Fund at Chase Bank. This fund will help to continue his legacy of Scholarship, Leadership and Service.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.