Philip P. Chauvin, Sr.

Philip P. Chauvin, age 94, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Philip was a longtime resident of Chauvin and a current resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Saturday, March 11, 2023, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Philip is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Patricia “Pat” Lapeyrouse Chauvin; children, Phylis Henry and husband Bob, Patrick Chauvin and wife Tammy; Philip Chauvin, Jr. and wife Jeannine; grandchildren, Emily Stoufflet, Patrick Chauvin, Suzanne Melancon, Corey Henry, Amy Portier, June Zeringue, Jonathan Chauvin, and Justin Chauvin; twenty-three great grandchildren.

Philip is preceded in death by his parents, Fredrick and Massie Robichaux Chauvin; son, Paul Chauvin; siblings, Andrew, Wilbert, Junius, Anthony “Tony” Chauvin, Gertrude Lapeyrouse, Blanche Pellegrin, Winnie Theriot, Cecile Theriot, and Marcelline Chauvin.

Philip was a great man of his Catholic faith and loved his family. He was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church and held many positions within the church, such as Eucharistic Minister, Lector, and volunteered his time cutting grass and working around the church. He also worked in the Oilfield Marine Transportation. Later, he bought a trawl boat called Seagull to have more time with his family and help with the business. He and his wife owned and operated Pat’s of Chauvin’s Clothing Store for 52 years. His family was very important to him, he enjoyed cooking and traveling with his wife Pat, and enjoyed family gatherings. Philip was sincere, most generous man and loved by all. He loved taking care of his lawn and all the neighbors as well. Philip leaves a beautiful legacy behind to be carried on for generations. He was led by faith and not by sight. He is now joined with his heavenly father and now rest in the arms of his Savior.

The family would like to thank Dr. Abous-Issa, Dr. Alexander, Dr. Abbin, Bayou Homecare, Haydel Memorial Hospice, Fr. Philp and Fr. Brunet for their love and spiritual guidance.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the foodforthepoor.org, and St. Joseph Catholic Church. Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Philip Chauvin.