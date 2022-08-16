March 16, 1947 – August 8, 2022

Philip Steven Portier, Sr., 75, born March 16, 1947, a native of Houma and a resident of Gibson, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Bayou Black Recreational Center from 2:00 pm till 6:00 pm with the Memorial Service at 2:30 pm.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Josephine Bridget Bonvillain Portier; sons, Philip Steven Portier, Jr., Cody Michael Portier, and Quentin Anthony Portier; grandchildren, Madison and Mason Portier; siblings, Jerry Portier and wife Hilda, Daniel Portier and wife Marilyn, Alice Duplantis, and Margaret Portier Pellegrin; sister-in-law, Anita Portier; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Haydee Jarveaux Portier and Leonce Joseph Poriter, Sr.; brothers, Leonce Joseph Portier, Jr. and wife Merrell, Charles Portier and wife Evelyn, Fay Poriter, Donald Portier and wife Peggy; sisters, Maybelle Portier Antill and husband Gordon, Marion Portier Wunstell and husband Edward, Betty “Pete” Portier Anselmi and husband Gibson “Gib”; and brother-in-law, Charles Pellegrin.

Philip, Sr. was a 4 year Vietnam veteran while serving in the US Navy. He owned and operated his own business for 10 years, Bayou Motor Repair, and worked in the Oilfield as a Mechanic for 30 years. During his down time, he enjoyed everything outdoors, from fishing to riding his motor bikes.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Haydel Memorial Hospice for their care and compassion.