Phillip Celestin, 83, a resident of Houma, LA passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Viewing and Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM at Greater New Vision Baptist Church 6036 W. Main Street in Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at Celestin Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Phillip leaves to cherish his memories; two daughters, Nicole A. Evans, and Lazander Woods; one sister, Betsy C. Davis, three grandchildren, and one great grandchild, along with a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Jonathan Celestin, Sr., and Mable Jordan Celestin, one son, Karim Mateen, two brothers, Jonathan Celestin, Jr., Robert Celestin, one sister, Eleen C. George, two nephews, Clarence Davis, and Junius George, two nieces, Nellie Mae Celestin, and Betty Celestin.

