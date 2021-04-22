Phillip “Phil” Chauvin, Jr.

June 12, 1934 – April 19, 2021

Phil Chauvin, Jr., 86, a native and resident of Houma, La., died the 19th of April, 2021, peacefully at home, with his family around him.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Chauvin Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral. Burial will follow in St. Francis No. 1 cemetery.

He is survived by his wife Jane Margaret Brunet Chauvin; his sister Phoebe Mae Chauvin Morrison; his sons, Don Phillip and David Carroll Chauvin; his daughters, Sherrill Ann C. Rodrigue (Aaron), Kelly Elizabeth C. Champagne (Allan), and Wendy Marie C. Tumlinson (Edward); seven grandchildren, Betsy Landry, Caitlin Verret (Eric), Bradley Champagne, Leah Champagne, Andrew Isaacs (Betty), Austin Isaacs (Samantha), and Andre Bergeron; four great grandchildren, Meghan Stevens, Courtney Landry, Madeline Landry, and Silas Isaacs; one great great grandson Carter Leboeuf.

He was preceded in death by his parents Phillip Charles Chauvin and Hattie Lydia Arcement Chauvin; his brother, Robert Abdon Chauvin; a sister, Dorothy Ann Chauvin Underwood; and a granddaughter, Amanda Lynn Isaacs.

He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, for which he was honorably discharged. He worked in the family business (Chauvin’s Refrigeration) for a while, then became a fireman. Later, he was employed by Sears, becoming a technical service supervisor and retiring after 25 years of service.

Phil was a charter member of the Broken Arrow Camping Club. He was active in his younger days with the March of Dimes organization, the planning committee for the City of Houma sesquicentennial celebration, and the Knights of Columbus. However, he felt his greatest success was revitalizing the Terrebonne Genealogical Society, which he remained active in throughout most of his retirement. He most enjoyed meeting our senior citizens and recording their stories of our Cajun heritage.

Jane would like to thank their children for the special care given to Phil during his illness. He will be deeply missed by all. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to TARC.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Phil Chauvin, Jr.