Phyllis Autin

December 13, 2022
Phyllis Autin
December 13, 2022

Phyllis Autin, 61, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022.


She is survived by her sons, Claude Autin, Jr. (Ashley) and Randall Autin; grandchildren, Dakota Boudreaux, Nathan Autin, Gracie Autin, Raysean Wickers, Jaeveon Wickers, and Briella Hughes; brother, Eldrin “Parain” Chatagnier Jr.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Autin Sr.; parents, Eldrin and Rita Chatagnier Sr.; and brother, Roy Chatagnier.

Family requests donations to help with cremation costs.


Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.

