Polly Bimah Michel

Polly Ali Bimah Michel, 89, died Sunday, July 17, 2022. Born March 7, 1933 she was a native of Trinidad and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 8:30 AM until service time at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 PM at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Lester Bimah (Laverne), Derrick Bimah (Angel), Roger Bimah, Andy Bimah, Lisa Bourgeois, Debby Smith; grandchildren, Crystal, Terrence, Jessica, Victoria, Victor, Leslie, Benton, Hailey, Caroline and Blake; 11 great grandchildren; siblings, Zena Ward, Lessie Ali, Jean Ali, Babsy Lai.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Victor Bimah; second husband, C.J. Michel; parents, Sahadat Ali and Jamiran Khan Ali; grandchild, Chance; siblings, Asgar Ali, Sheila Lowkie, Nelo Ali, Kenny Ali, Winsie Ali, Lloyd Ali.

She was a member of the Catholic Daughters and assisted with the Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral Saint Joseph Altar. She retired from the Houma – Thibodaux Catholic Diocese.

The family requests all those attending the service to wear red in Polly’s honor.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. Catherine’s Hospice and Dr. Devin Bourgeois for their care.