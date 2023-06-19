Prescilla Ann DuBois, 64, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 6:10pm. Prescilla was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Prescilla is survived by her loving family; sons, Corey J. Collins, Stanley J. Collins; daughters, Annie Gros and husband Tommy G; step-daughter, Angela Comeaux and husband Brent; brother, Kenneth Dubois; sisters, Sandra DuBois, Jennifer Fabre, Susan Dubois, and Melanic Dubois; and ten loving grandchildren.

Prescilla is preceded in passing by her parents, Warren and Rita Boudreaux DuBois; brothers, Warren Dubois Jr., and Louis Dubois; sisters, Linda Falgout, Brenda DuBois, and Elizabeth DuBois Pitre.

To know Prescilla was to love her. She was a very strong lady who fought a long and hard battle with cancer and life. She never gave up. Prescilla was a person who always told you exactly what she was thinking on any subject. She loved everyone; especially her children and many grandchildren. Prescilla will be deeply missed; but the party will go on.

The family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice for their love and care given to the family and Prescilla during their time of need, to her care givers who never left her side. There are no words that can express our deepest filled love and thanks, “Thank you”.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Prescilla DuBois.