May 22, 1985 – August 2, 2022

Preston Morris, age 37, passed away on August 2, 2022. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to a celebration of life. It will be held on August 11, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray, Louisiana.

Preston is survived by his father, Donald Morris, and wife, Dianne. Siblings, Chase Morris & wife Sandy, Heather Morris, Frankie Townsend & wife Cindy, Scott Simmons & wife Ashleigh. Cousins he considered brothers and sisters, Joshua Morris & wife Danielle, Samuel Morris, Caleb Morris, Jonathan Morris, and Rebekah Verdin. Uncle Cody Oliveira, along with multiple nieces and nephews.

Preston is preceded in death by his mother, Jody Fair Oliveira Morris. His grandparents, Jo Ann Thibodeaux, Edith Mae Morris, and Leon Morris. Uncle Ronnie Morris and cousin Chantell M. Lirette.

Preston leaves this world behind to be reunited with his family who passed before him. May he rest in the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.