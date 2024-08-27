Preston Ted Garner, age 84, passed away peacefully Monday August 26, 2024 surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Monahans, Tx and resident of Houma, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Friday August 30, 2024 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Visitation will continue Saturday August 31, 2024 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Ted is survived by his wife, Hilda St. Pierre Garner; daughter, Suzanne Adams (Keith); two grandchildren, Chad Adams (Celeste), Cassie Dupre (Morrie); five great-grandchildren, Adeline, Karsen, Piper, Wyatt, Nicholas; adoptive children, Kayvon, Brandi, Kayson Besharatpour; adoptive brother, Doug Frickey (Mary).

Ted is preceded in death by his parents, Lenored and Nona Garner; wife, Billie Garner; son, Jeff Garner; sister, Natha Louise Hudson; step-son, Barry Duplantis; great- grandson, John Paul Adams.

A native son of Texas, loved outdoors, all outdoor activities, and all of God’s little creatures.

The family would like to thank Dr. Fail, Dr. Abben, Monica, Rhonda, and Lainey at CIS, Dr. Brian Matherne, Dr. Dickie Haydel, and Haydel Hospice, Dr. Gervais, Kevin Stewart, and Richard Benoit.