Priscilla Marie Foret Duthu, 69, a native of Dulac and a resident of Gray, reunited with her loved ones in Heaven on Saturday, September 16, 2023 while surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 25, 2023 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Houma from 9:00 am until the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am.

She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Joseph “Nonk Bat” Duthu, Sr.; children, Angela (Leslie) Trahan, Joseph (Consuela) Duthu, Jr., Chad (Andrea) Duthu, Yolanda (Adedeji) Ajimoti, and Mark (Amy) Duthu; 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; siblings, Joseph “Nu” (Irene) Foret, Joseph “Lachune” (Shantel) Foret, Jr., James “Jim” Foret, Troy (Roxanna) Foret, Rosella (Darryl) Carlos, Loretta (Albert) Pierron, and Lisa (Walter) Foret; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph B. Foret, Sr. and Mary Lillian Parfait Foret; paternal grandparents, Albert Eslay Foret and Ernestine Crochet Foret; and maternal grandparents, Henry O. Parfait and Julienne Verdin Parfait.

Family meant everything to Priscilla. She was so incredibly proud of her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. She bragged on them as often as possible; they were the light of her life. Her heart truly belonged to her husband of 56 years, LJ “Nonk Bat.” They were by each other’s side every day and took care of each other. They showed everyone the true meaning of love. For all who knew her, she was a fun loving woman. Priscilla never met a stranger. Once you met her, you had a friend for life.

The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice, the nursing staff at TGMC, Dr. Ming at Mary Bird Perkins, Dr. Oncale, Dr. Lorio, and Dr. Arceneaux for taking really good care of her.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the family.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.