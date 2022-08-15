October 13, 1941 – August 7, 2022

Priscilla Sampey Dufrene, 80, a native of Lockport, Louisiana and a resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on August 7, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 at St. Hilary Catholic Church, Raceland, Louisiana. Visitation will be from 9:00am until Mass at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery, in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Priscilla is survived by her son, Lee Dufrene; grandchildren, Alex and Jude Dufrene; brother, James Sampey; sisters, Rosalie Dufrene, Faye Galiano, Joan Matherne, Connie Waguespack, Christine Sampey Boquet and Lynn Sampey .

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Dufrene; parents, Alton and Gertrude Baudoin Sampey and brother, Carl Sampey.

Our family would like to thank Doctors Chester Boudreaux, Laura Chauvin and Brian Parker, Thibodaux Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospice. Also many thanks to all of the sitters and caregivers and each and every person who touched Priscilla’s life, who so unselfishly went out of their way to provide care, help, support and friendship to her, you are greatly appreciated.