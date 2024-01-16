Priscilla Whatley Pope, 86, a native of Vivian, LA and resident of Houma, passed away on January 13, 2024.

Visitation will be held Saturday, January 20, 2024 from 9am to 10am, with the memorial service to begin at 10am, at Covenant Christian. Honorary pallbearers will be her 6 grandsons.

She is survived by her daughters, Cathy Bice (Ed), Susan Blanchard, and Julie Cole (Lynn); grandchildren, Ed Bice IV (Amie), Hazie Bice (Michael), Billy Bice, Drew Pope (Sharon), Derrick Pope, Sarah Insalaco, Tay Allgood, Brittney LeBouef (Brady), Adrianna Noguera (Devin), Michael Blanchard (Lynn), Austin Cole (Ashley), Laura Jane Rawlings (Alec), and Spencer Cole; 28 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and brother, Sammy Wren Whatley; and many nieces and nephews that adored her.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Billy Joe Pope; son, David Pope; son in law, Larry Blanchard; great granddaughter, Tori LeBlanc; parents, Horace and Hazel Whatley; brothers, Horace Whatley, Dorman Whatley, and Tom Bill Whatley; and sister, Bobbie Lawson.

Her passion was her family, more specifically her grand, great and great great grandchildren. She spent most of her time attending soccer matches, competitive cheer, gymnastics, dance recitals, football and of course her favorite, baseball, watching and cheering on those she Loved most. She would also prepare all year long, shopping for and accumulating dollar store treasures and sweets for Mammaw’s Christmas Market, where once a year, when the family gathered to celebrate the holidays she would lay it all out and the kids would cycled through picking those things they loved most (and needed the least) until the shelves were empty, and all the kids participated. Age was not a factor. Her joy came from giving to and being surrounded by family and friends.

The family would also like to thank Dr. Matt Watkins, the Haydel Medical Clinic and Haydel Hospice for their love and care through this journey.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.